Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Former Chiefs QB

The Cleveland Browns find themselves navigating treacherous waters in their quest for quarterback stability.

The franchise has been openly hunting for an experienced signal-caller to guide the offense, with several high-profile names circulating in NFL circles.

Now, a surprising candidate has emerged, adding another layer to this unfolding drama.

There is reportedly mutual interest between the Browns and Carson Wentz, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns and [Carson] Wentz, 32, ‘definitely have mutual interest’ this season on him becoming their veteran ‘bridge’ quarterback, a league source told cleveland.com. It’s apparently contingent upon them signing Russell Wilson, who visited last week,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

While Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins have dominated headlines, Wentz apparently is garnering serious consideration as Cleveland weighs all possible options.

His star has faded considerably since his near-MVP campaign in 2017 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

His last starting opportunity came with the Washington Commanders in 2022, where he struggled before being relegated to backup duties.

The past two seasons have seen him holding a clipboard, first behind Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams, then watching Patrick Mahomes work his magic with the Kansas City Chiefs.

When given a start in Week 18 last season as the Chiefs rested players, Wentz failed to recapture his former brilliance.

The potential partnership in Cleveland carries an intriguing historical footnote.

Back in 2016, the Browns held the No. 2 overall pick in the draft before trading it to the Eagles, who used it to select Wentz.

Nearly a decade later, the quarterback they once passed on might finally land in Cleveland, a full-circle moment that few could have predicted.

