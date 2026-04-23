Todd Monken Reveals Potential Return Timeline For Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns are holding a voluntary minicamp this week, giving some of their players a chance to work together on the field for the first time. However, the team is still trying to work through injuries that sidelined too much of their talent last season.

One of the most disappointing injuries last year was the one suffered by running back Quinshon Judkins, who was having a breakout rookie campaign.

But according to head coach Todd Monken, Judkins is on track to return to the team soon, and it sounds like he will be ready to play when 2026 kicks off in the fall.

“We anticipate with each week [Quinshon Judkins’] going to get closer and closer. When that is, his body will tell him. But we do anticipate somewhere before the end of spring/summer, we’ll have him out there,” Monken said, per Daniel Oyefusi.

Didn’t get this quote out yesterday but this is what Todd Monken said about Quinshon Judkins’ status: “We anticipate with each week he’s going to get closer and closer. When that is, his body will tell him. But we do anticipate somewhere before the end of spring/summer, we’ll… https://t.co/zOR5Eo7NtY — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 22, 2026

Monken made sure not to give a definitive return date for Judkins, which is smart. That gives the 22-year-old star wiggle room and time to truly recover as much as he needs. Still, fans should be relieved to hear that Judkins hasn’t had a setback during his rehabilitation from a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.

Judkins suffered his injury right at the end of the season, during the Browns’ Week 16 match against the Buffalo Bills. Before that, he had 827 yards on 230 carries, racking up seven touchdowns.

Some reports from inside the team have stated that Judkins is looking much better after months of the recovery process. A clear date for his return isn’t known, but he’s clearly trending in the right direction.

When Judkins does come back, he’ll be returning to an offensive line that looks very different. The Browns have signed Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins. Judkins will have plenty of new talent to work with, which could help him improve his game even more, too. The Browns have big plans for 2026, and Judkins is a part of them.

This new statement from Monken proves that Judkins is getting better and will have a prominent place on the team in the new year.

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