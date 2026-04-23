Browns Insider Names Which Position Team Should Target At No. 6

The Cleveland Browns are just hours away from one of the most important selections in recent franchise history, and the debate over what they should do with the sixth overall pick is heating up fast.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot appeared on 92.3 The Fan and put two names front and center in the conversation, while also making clear where she personally stands on the decision.

“When I look at Andrew Berry’s track record and his history, I can see the wisdom in mocking Spencer Fano to them there. I can see him doing that. We know that he loves to stock the trenches. It will come down to the best OT or WR. I personally would go with the best receiver there. I feel like they need some sizzle on offense,” Cabot said.

"When I look at Andrew Berry's track record, I can see the wisdom in mocking Spencer Fano to them there. It's gonna come down to the best OT or WR. I personally would go with best WR." 📞@MaryKayCabot on who the Browns could use the No. 6 pick on tonight pic.twitter.com/MnOY0NG3es — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 23, 2026

The Browns need to give Shedeur Sanders weapons. An elite wide receiver at the top of the depth chart changes everything about how opposing defenses approach Cleveland’s offense. Right now, the Browns do not have that player. They do not have the guy who makes a defensive coordinator lose sleep on a Saturday night.

The good news is that this draft class has legitimate options.

What makes this even more interesting is the trade-down conversation that has been swirling all week. If Berry believes Fano or Kadyn Proctor will still be on the board later in the top 15, moving back and grabbing an extra pick while still landing their guy becomes an even more attractive path.

But if a receiver the Browns covet is sitting right there at six, you do not gamble on him being available after you slide back. Those are the picks teams regret for a decade.

Berry has earned the benefit of the doubt. He made smart decisions in the 2025 draft, and whoever he puts on the clock at number six, Browns fans should trust that the homework has been done.

NEXT:

Kadyn Proctor Opens Up About What He'd Bring To Browns