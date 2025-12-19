Tommy Rees Responds To Speculation About Possibly Leaving Browns

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski turned play-calling duties over to Tommy Rees at the beginning of November, and while the results have been up and down, he has done a solid job thus far, helping rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders get comfortable since taking over as the starter.

For most of Cleveland’s games with Rees as the play caller, the Browns have been competitive aside from the games against two of the NFC’s best teams in the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. With just three games left in the season, he has a few more opportunities to fine-tune his craft heading into the offseason, which has already put him on the radar for bigger roles elsewhere in the coaching sphere.

Tommy Rees was recently asked about Michigan’s head coaching opportunity. Luckily for Browns fans, he sounded as if he is much more focused on the job at hand and doesn’t have one foot out the door.

“Browns OC Tommy Rees was asked about his name being brought up in relation to the Michigan opening. Said he does not want to get into that conversation right now and is focused on this football team. Solely focused on their matchup with the Bills,” Cooper posted on X.

Michigan obviously wasn’t planning on needing a new coach until the Sherrone Moore debacle happened, so it’s only sensible for them to take a patient, wide-lensed approach to this coaching search.

Rees is far from the only name who has been linked to the position, but it will be interesting to see how serious a candidate he becomes over the coming weeks. After the season the Browns have had, head coach Kevin Stefanski is likely going to be on the hot seat even though he has largely gotten the benefit of the doubt and has two Coach of the Year awards on his resume.

If he is fired, there’s a good chance Rees will be gone as well, so there are some dominoes that would need to fall first before Rees becomes an obvious candidate for Michigan.

