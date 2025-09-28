Tommy Rees Sees Bright Future For Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns brought in an exciting 2025 rookie class that has already paid dividends on both sides of the ball and has this fanbase hopeful for the future once again.

Things may not be perfect, but the Browns have been dominating on defense and have a chance to get back to .500 if they can pull an upset of the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees recently highlighted one rookie in particular who he sees a bright future for, as Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock recently shared Rees’ kind words about running back Quinshon Judkins.

“Obviously, it feels like he’s been here a lot longer, but it’s a couple weeks, three weeks, maybe less,” said Browns OC Tommy Rees. “So to see where he is today and where he was when he first got here, where he’ll be in three weeks. I think optimistic about how he’s prepping and how he’s putting himself in a position to have success.”

Judkins missed all of preseason and training camp and didn’t debut until Week 2, but he has quickly established himself as the featured back in this offense.

Judkins ran the ball 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown last week after collecting 61 yards on 10 carries in his first game in Week 2.

The hope is that the off-field issues are fully behind him, and Judkins can keep blossoming into this franchise’s next star running back.

It’s comforting to see how much Rees and the coaching staff have had his back despite the rocky start to his tenure in Cleveland.

Detroit will be a great test for Judkins on Sunday, but he has checked every box so far and could be in for his biggest performance to date.

