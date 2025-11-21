Tommy Rees Shares Candid Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

Many Cleveland Browns fans will finally get their wish when Shedeur Sanders makes his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent most of the season on the bench, but he was thrust into action in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens when Dillon Gabriel was injured.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has said that Gabriel will remain the starter when he is healthy, but perhaps Sanders can change his mind with a great performance. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees took over play-calling duties from Stefanski a few weeks ago, and it will be interesting to see what he can cook up for Sanders against the Raiders.

Rees recently got honest about his expectations for Sanders on the road in Las Vegas.

“Browns OC Tommy Rees said he doesn’t want to put expectations on Shedeur Sanders’ first start and that the focus is getting him as comfortable as possible for Sunday,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

Browns OC Tommy Rees said he doesn't want to put expectations on Shedeur Sanders' first start and that the focus is getting him as comfortable as possible for Sunday — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 20, 2025

Sanders Aims To Spark A Struggling Browns Offense

Sanders stepped in for Gabriel in the second half against Baltimore. He went 4-for-16 for 47 yards and one interception while also taking two sacks and fumbling once.

He didn’t look comfortable at all, though it was encouraging to see him trying to push the ball down the field, which is something Gabriel struggled with in his six starts after taking over from Joe Flacco. Browns fans would love to see more of that and can live with the results as long as Sanders is making good decisions.

This offense needs a shot in the arm, and it’s up to Rees and Sanders to figure out how to provide it. With the Raiders coming off a game when the Dallas Cowboys threw all over them, perhaps Sanders can follow suit.

NEXT:

Nick Wright Turns Heads With Shedeur Sanders Career Prediction