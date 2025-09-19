Tommy Rees Speaks Out About Joe Flacco’s Struggles

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2025 season with mounting concerns about their offensive execution as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco continues searching for consistency.

Cleveland’s recent 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens highlighted persistent rhythm issues that have plagued the team through two games.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees addressed the quarterback’s inconsistent play during his media session with reporters.

Rees pointed to several factors contributing to the disconnect between Flacco and his receivers, including pre-snap recognition problems and defensive pressure.

“I think the quarterback position is so important to get into the flow of the game, to be able to feel confident in what you’re doing while you’re back there. The week before, I felt like he did get into a rhythm early. You have that long drive, you have early success, which I think is important. So, as coaches, it’s how do we get him into that? How do we make sure that we’re being clear during the week on different things we’re trying to get to pre-snap? Because when he is in a rhythm, he’ll hit a bunch in a row, and we’ve seen that. So it’s our job to put him in that position,” Rees said.

The coordinator acknowledged the coaching staff’s responsibility in creating better situations for their signal-caller.

Week 2 proved particularly challenging for Flacco, who completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards with one touchdown and one interception before being benched late.

The Browns fell to 0-2 after their second consecutive defeat, with offensive struggles becoming increasingly apparent.

At 40 years old and entering his 18th NFL season, Flacco brings valuable leadership and experience to Cleveland.

He stabilized the Browns after taking over in 2023, leading them to a playoff appearance and earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

However, the current offensive unit continues struggling to find explosive plays and sustained drives.

