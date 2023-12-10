Top Browns Defender Reacts To Grant Delpit News

While the Cleveland Browns don’t yet have a concrete answer as to who is starting at quarterback on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they did have some other exciting news to share.

In the hours leading up to today’s game, the Browns have signed free safety Grant Delpit to a contract extension.

While the terms of the extension are not yet known, this is huge news for a Browns secondary that is having a superb season.

They currently rank first in terms of passing yards allowed and third down efficiency and are one of only a few teams that have yet to give up more than 300 passing yards to an opponent.

While Cleveland fans will most likely be happy with the news, Delpit’s teammate and fellow member of the secondary, Greg Newsome II, took to Twitter to express his opinion.

Newsome’s prayer hands post is no doubt a sign that he’s happy to hear about the Delpit extension.

At 25 and 23 years of age, respectively, Delpit and Newsome have both been valuable members of the secondary.

Delpit has totaled 74 tackles, 3 passes defended, a fumble recovery, an interception, and half a sack, while Newsome has totaled 35 tackles, 5 passes defended, an interception, and half a sack as well.

Additionally, Newsome returned his interception for a touchdown, one of the team’s two defensive touchdowns this year.

Now, having locked down Delpit this year and superstar cornerback Denzel Ward last year, Newsome is no doubt hopeful that his time for an extension will be right around the corner.