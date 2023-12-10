NFL Insider Reports Browns QB Plans For Jaguars Game

In what feels like an adage to the good ole’ days, the Cleveland Browns have had an unexpected quarterback carousel this year.

While it was expected that Deshaun Watson would be the starter for the foreseeable future, injuries have put that dream to a stop for another year.

In his absence, the Browns have turned to the likes of P.J. Walker, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Joe Flacco, who is the newest member in the quarterback room.

Flacco, who has been with the team for less than a month and started last week’s game for the injured Thompson-Robinson, was impressive.

He threw for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in his debut, making it the first time a Browns quarterback has eclipsed those numbers since Watson did it in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Because of the spark he provided to the struggling offense, it was anticipated that he would get another chance beneath center.

And, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Twitter, it looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

In here:

— Joe Flacco expected to start for the #Browns.

— Derek Carr will play with a rib cartilage fracture.

— Trevor Lawrence will likely start, pending AM evaluation.

— Drew Lock prepared to start, but Geno Smith hasn't been ruled out yet. https://t.co/TV6nv4wcck — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2023

While one game is a tiny sample size, there’s no denying that the offense looked much better with Flacco as the starter than Thompson-Robinson.

His experience and ability to read defenses make him more of a passing threat, and he certainly gives the Browns the best chance to win right now.

And winning right now is all that matters, as the Browns currently hold a 7-5 record, putting them in a three-way tie for a Wild Card spot.

Additionally, winning Sunday would give them the same record as the Jaguars and give the Browns the tiebreaker, should it come to that.