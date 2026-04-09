Insider Points To Big Question Facing Browns Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have received some good grades for the moves they’ve already made during the offseason, but there are undoubtedly holes still in the roster that need to be filled. There are big question marks about their offensive line and who will be a part of it.

Writing for Cleveland.com, Tim Bielik gave a few suggestions about what the Browns should do. He said it’s vital that they figure out what is going on with Joel Bitonio and plan accordingly.

It’s also crucial that they decide which position newcomer Elgton Jenkins will play.

“The Browns have been busy trying to rebuild their offensive line, including signing veterans Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. But they still have more work to do. Joel Bitonio’s decision about retirement also looms large. There is also the question of whether Jenkins will play center or guard. If Jenkins plays guard, then the Browns need to draft a center to at least give Luke Wypler some competition. Even if Jenkins is their center in 2026, the Browns need to at least get one or two interior linemen in this class,” Bielik wrote.

When the Browns signed Jenkins a few weeks ago, many fans were excited because he has shown that he can take on several roles on the line.

And while that is important, the time is coming for the Browns to make an official decision about Jenkins’ position. And much of that hinges on Bitonio, who still hasn’t made a final choice about his future.

If Bitonio chooses retirement or finds a home with a new team, Jenkins can be slotted into the guard position. But where does that leave Cleveland when it comes to center? There are still so many questions to answer.

These are the things that the front office is surely thinking about, but time is starting to run out. If they need to find new talent in the draft, they have to consider which picks they use. There is also the possibility that they just don’t achieve all of their goals and fill every lineup hole.

They may begin 2026 with the team they have, not the one they ideally want.

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