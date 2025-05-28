3 Notable Browns Players Were Not Seen At OTAs

The Cleveland Browns opened their OTAs with notable absences that caught attention beyond the ongoing quarterback competition.

While several key positions remained in focus during the voluntary sessions, three prominent players were nowhere to be found on the practice field.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi provided an update on the absent players following the first day of activities.

“Myles, Newsome, Njoku not in attendance,” ESPN Cleveland reported.

Day 1 of Browns OTAs open to the media is a wrap and @TonyGrossi has the breakdown on: – Pickett and Gabriel most QB reps

– Shedeur 3 TDs in redzone

– Myles, Newsome, Njoku not in attendance Presented by @Permco pic.twitter.com/8j0rCKl8UV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 28, 2025

The missing personnel included some of the team’s most recognizable faces, creating questions about early offseason participation and team-building efforts.

Myles Garrett’s absence comes fresh off signing a new contract extension, with recent social media posts showing the defensive star enjoying time in Japan.

Garrett’s standing within the organization remains solid regardless of his May participation, and his commitment to the team has never been questioned.

The same reasoning applies to tight end David Njoku, whose presence would have helped establish offensive chemistry but isn’t mandatory at this stage.

Cornerback Greg Newsome’s absence raised more eyebrows among fans. While no specific reason was disclosed for his nonappearance, having the defensive back on the field would have provided valuable leadership and continuity in the secondary.

The three players can certainly make up for lost time as the offseason progresses.

However, their absence potentially slows early chemistry building and strategy implementation.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson also missed the opening session, though his nonappearance drew less scrutiny given his recent arrival.

For established leaders like Garrett, presence at voluntary activities sends important messages about setting examples and demonstrating commitment to teammates who are preparing for the upcoming season.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Elite Accuracy In Practice