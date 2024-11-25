Browns Nation

Monday, November 25, 2024
Updated NFL Draft Order Shows Where Browns Currently Stand

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

It’s always nice to see the Cleveland Browns win, especially if it’s against a divisional rival.

Then again, that win over the Pittsburgh Steelers moved them down a bit in the draft order.

As Dane Brugler on X pointed out, the Browns are now slated to pick No. 8 in the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

That’s not necessarily a bad position, but given the team’s current needs, they could use a higher selection.

Currently, the Browns are in a position to acquire Kelvin Banks Jr., a star offensive tackle from Texas.

Granted, that’s a big area of need for this team, but the Browns should focus all their efforts on finding a new quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are projected to go in the top five, perhaps even in the top three, with WR/CB Travis Hunter as the likeliest No. 1 pick.

Should that be the case, the Browns will have to shift their focus to Texas’ Quinn Ewers, who some have as a first-round-caliber talent but could slip later in the draft.

Getting Banks and Ewers would be an ideal scenario for the Browns.

However, no one knows whether Andrew Berry will call the shots and make the picks when that day comes.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation