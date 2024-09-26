Video Captures Malik Nabors, Myles Garrett Sharing Special Moment

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has gotten off to a fast start during his debut season, catching 23 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in his first three contests of the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Browns were on the receiving end of two of those touchdown receptions in Week 3 as Nabers finished the game with eight receptions and 78 yards to lead his squad to a 21-15 victory.

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett did not let the feat go unnoticed.

Analyst Jordan Schultz shared on X a video from the NFL of one of Nabers’ touchdown receptions and the reaction that Garrett had for Nabers.

“Malik, you’re a bad boy, keep doing your thing,” Garrett said to the rookie wide receiver.

“Appreciate it,” Nabers responds, adding, “You too, sir.”

The “you too sir” from Malik Nabers to Myles Garrett is so wholesome 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zg6Ed7s9Nt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 25, 2024

Nabers was the Giants’ first-round selection in April, and the former LSU product has rewarded the team’s trust in him after using the No. 6 overall pick on the wide receiver.

At LSU, Nabers finished with 1,569 receiving yards in 2023, catching 89 receptions and 14 touchdowns to help the Tigers finish 10-3 last season.

Garrett has seen plenty of talented wide receivers in his eight years in the NFL, and receiving praise from the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year would certainly rank high on any athlete’s list.

Cleveland’s defensive end was hampered in the Giants’ contest with issues from a nagging foot injury, one he’s dealt with all season.

The Browns have limited Garrett’s action this season due to those injuries, and Garrett has played significantly fewer snaps to start this season than in years past.

