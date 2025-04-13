Insider Names 4 QB Prospects On Browns’ Radar

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get their new quarterback.

They already signed Joe Flacco after trading for Kenny Pickett, but they will most likely add a rookie in the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared her thoughts on what the team is looking for in their next signal-caller.

Judging by the four players they’ve brought in for top-30 visits, they want someone with a high processing speed.

Per Cabot, they’re keeping tabs on Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and, of course, Shedeur Sanders:

“Shedeur Sanders counts his processing speed and decision-making among his best traits, and I believe he is one of the best in the draft in those categories. The other quarterbacks the Browns have spent considerable time with also have excellent processing speed, which is one of the reasons they’re on the Browns’ radar. They include Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough, who all came in for top 30 visits,” Cabot said.

Most reports state that the Browns are inching closer to taking Travis Hunter at No. 2, which would obviously rule them out of contention for Sanders’s services.

Dart is projected to be the third quarterback off the board, and unless they find a way to trade up to the early 20s, it seems highly unlikely that he will be available by the time they’re back on the clock in the second round.

Milroe, on the other hand, is an impressive athlete, but he’s still not ready, and he will need one or two seasons before being able to take the reins.

As for Shough, the arm talent and processing speed are quite enticing, but he’s going to be 26 by the time he’s a rookie, and he’s also had to endure multiple injuries throughout the course of his career.

There’s no such thing as a perfect prospect, but the good part is that the Browns will have plenty of options to choose from.

