Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp Ahead Of Season

There has been plenty of concern about the prospects for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after he struggled in his first two seasons with the team.

Some have likely wondered if he has simply forgotten how to play football, even though he’s just 28 years of age and was an elite or near-elite quarterback just a few years ago with the Houston Texans.

But perhaps Watson’s work ethic isn’t a question, and he was seen looking sharp in a practice video posted on Twitter by ESPN Cleveland.

QB1 Deshaun Watson putting in work before the Browns report to training camp 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KfN3aEnTQN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 11, 2024

From 2018 to 2020, Watson was named to the Pro Bowl three straight times, and he threw for an NFL-high 4,823 yards during the 2020 campaign.

He sat out the 2021 season after asking to be traded, and he missed the first 11 games of 2022 after being suspended by the league.

Since then, his production has been very poor, both in terms of total numbers and accuracy.

Somehow, the Browns overcame that, as well as season-ending injuries to him and star running back Nick Chubb to make the playoffs for only the third time since their current iteration began play in 1999.

As a result, perhaps they have a template for how they will win in 2024, whether Watson returns to form or not.

A big part of Cleveland’s success last season was predicated on the defensive side of the football, and this offseason, they added linebacker Jordan Hicks to a unit that already included reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

