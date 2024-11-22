Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 22, 2024
Video Shows How Browns Celebrated After Steelers’ Failed Hail Mary

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers to end the fourth quarter in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ 24-19 upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a game discussed for years to come.

Despite entering the game with a 2-8 record, the Browns controlled the game for much of the first three quarters against the AFC North leaders.

When the snow began blanketing the playing surface, the game turned into a wild affair as Pittsburgh stormed back from a double-digit deficit to take a 19-18 lead in the final period.

Cleveland countered with a game-clinching touchdown, but the final seconds provided plenty of anxiety for Browns’ fans.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared on X a video of the wild final play, one where Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson’s hail mary attempt fell to the turf and caused a unique celebration by several Browns players.

In the video, viewers see the ball leave Wilson’s hand before Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome knock the pass harmlessly to the turf.

After the final play, cornerback Martin “M.J.” Emerson can be seen scooping snow up with his hands and finding teammate Ogbo Okoronkwo with a well-placed throw right between the numbers.

Veteran safety Rodney McLeod Jr. joined in a second later, making his own snow angel beside Okoronkwo.

The Browns improved to 3-8 on the season and have a 2-1 mark in the AFC North after beating Pittsburgh.

Cleveland will earn an extended hiatus before returning on December 2 to face the Denver Broncos in their second primetime contest of the season on Monday night.

