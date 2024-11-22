Jameis Winston Sends The NFL A Warning About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a scenic and snowy upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, ending Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak and improving to 2-2 under Jameis Winston.

While Winston’s leadership was on full display, he sent a message to the rest of the league after the game after the team benefited from yet another dominant performance from edge rusher Myles Garrett.

During his postgame press conference, Winston said that Garrett led the team and added that the league doesn’t want to see him with a chip on his shoulder.

#Browns Jameis Winston says Myles Garrett led the team today. And you don’t want to face him with a chip on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/1mA4RJP7Se — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 22, 2024

Winston said Garrett spoke with the team before the game and set the tone by calling for everybody to go out and fight with him.

He said, “I’m blessed to be a part of a team that has great players, and he is a phenomenal player.”

It was clear just from the clips of Jameis giving his pregame speech and during his brief pregame interview on the field that he was fired up for this one because it was a primetime rivalry game in the snow, while Garrett was apparently serving as the quiet leader, as he typically does.

Garrett had three sacks in the first half to keep Pittsburgh’s offense in check and help his squad head into halftime with a 10-3 lead.

He reached ten sacks on the year, marking the seventh consecutive time he has posted double-digit sacks for this team.

He is now just one away from 100 career sacks.

