Video Shows Kareem Hunt Giving Back To His Community

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Playing for the Cleveland Browns must have been a lifelong dream for running back Kareem Hunt.

After all, he was born in Lorain, Ohio, and played high school football for South High School in Willoughby.

He remained in Ohio for college football, suiting up for the Toledo Rockets.

In his final year at Toledo, Hunt had 1,475 yards and ten touchdowns.

Those numbers led to a welcome detour in his football journey after the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

But after two seasons with the Chiefs, he signed with the Browns to complete a formidable backfield with Nick Chubb.

While he has made it to the highest level of football, Hunt never forgot where he came from and is giving back to his community.

That’s why he conducted a football camp at his high school football field, as shared by WEWS reporter Camryn Justice.

Aside from teaching these kids proper techniques in playing the game, he also interacted with them by shaking their hands and posing for photographs.

He does look like a big brother to these young athletes and this interaction inspires them that they could make it to the NFL one day.

 

Hunt Hoping To Regain His Burst From The Backfield

While there’s no question that he is a cheerful giver, he must exert more effort to return to peak form.

He only played eight games last season due to a recurring calf injury.

That condition affected his numbers as he finished with 386 yards and five touchdowns.

Those digits are a far cry from his 841 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Hunt will be playing out the final season in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Browns.

A resurgence in his performance should keep him on the squad under a new contract.

Mike Florio Suggests Trade That Would Land The Browns Jimmy Garoppolo

