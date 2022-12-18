Browns Nation

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski’s Postgame Victory Speech

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Victory speeches aren’t something we’ve seen much of this season from Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.

However, Saturday night gave fans a chance to see a victory speech from Stefanski.

After a hard-fought victory by the Browns, their head coach had plenty to say to his players.

 

Stefanski Rattles Off Stats From Saturday Night’s Win

Stefanski started his speech “bearing stats” of all the exceptional things his players did against the Baltimore Ravens.

From Denzel Ward’s interception to Josh Johnson’s forced fumble, Stefanski was listing off everyone who made huge plays during Saturday’s game.

He even talks about Donovan Peoples-Jones’ touchdown reception, the only touchdown during the game.

However, it’s not just these things he points out, as he recognized the players who help convert two fourth-down plays.

With the win having plenty of players for Stefanski to praise, he’s ends with how proud is his of the players and coaches in Cleveland.

While this season isn’t giving them much to be happy about, this win gives them some energy.

The victory speech hits all the right notes for the team, and might give them a new life.

With three games left, the Browns hold a glimmering hope that they can reach the playoffs.

While those hopes require a meltdown by other teams, it’s not preventing the Browns from playing hard to finish 2022.

The win can give them momentum, even if it doesn’t lead to a playoff berth.

They can only hope to build off this momentum as fans look forward to the 2023 season.

