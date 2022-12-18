Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns.

While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns.

So what was his message to fans as the team heads into their last three games of 2022?

Watson Is Ready For Next Week’s Christmas Eve Game

While Saturday saw Watson taking care of business, Watson is looking forward to the team’s Christmas Eve game.

With him wishing fans a Merry Christmas, he wants to give fans an early Christmas gift with another win for the Browns.

While he is making progress in the passing game, he made some big plays on Saturday.

One of his best plays came on a 17-yard scramble that put the Browns on the Ravens 28 yard line.

While the drive ended in a missed field goal, it was this play that put the Browns in scoring position.

With him making plays like this to help his team, he hopes it will payoff for the Browns.

The Christmas Eve game is a chance for Watson to build his confidence as he faces the New Orleans Saints.

While their pass defense can be tough, they are struggling against elite quarterbacks.

If Watson wants to re-assert himself as an elite quarterback in the NFL, he can do it against the Saints.

With a win over them, and better passing numbers, he can start having fans believe in him once again.