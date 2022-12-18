Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns.

While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns.

So what was his message to fans as the team heads into their last three games of 2022?

 

Watson Is Ready For Next Week’s Christmas Eve Game

While Saturday saw Watson taking care of business, Watson is looking forward to the team’s Christmas Eve game.

With him wishing fans a Merry Christmas, he wants to give fans an early Christmas gift with another win for the Browns.

While he is making progress in the passing game, he made some big plays on Saturday.

One of his best plays came on a 17-yard scramble that put the Browns on the Ravens 28 yard line.

While the drive ended in a missed field goal, it was this play that put the Browns in scoring position.

With him making plays like this to help his team, he hopes it will payoff for the Browns.

The Christmas Eve game is a chance for Watson to build his confidence as he faces the New Orleans Saints.

While their pass defense can be tough, they are struggling against elite quarterbacks.

If Watson wants to re-assert himself as an elite quarterback in the NFL, he can do it against the Saints.

With a win over them, and better passing numbers, he can start having fans believe in him once again.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

1 hour ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

4 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

5 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens

15 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

16 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

16 hours ago

Guard Ben Powers #72 and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens line up against linebacker Deion Jones #54 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/17/22)

1 day ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agents The Browns Should Try To Acquire This Offseason

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Comments On Chatter To Fire Joe Woods

2 days ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns watches the first half from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows How Jadeveon Clowney Dominated The Bengals

2 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Talks Ravens And WPMOTY Honor

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/16/22)

2 days ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/15/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

4 days ago

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

No more pages to load