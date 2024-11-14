Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Video Shows Mike Vrabel Working With Browns' Offensive Line On Thursday

Video Shows Mike Vrabel Working With Browns’ Offensive Line On Thursday

By
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 06: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks to the media prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

 

After the Tennessee Titans shocking parted ways with head coach Mike Vrabel, who has been arguably one of the best coaches in the league over the last few years, the 49-year-old was thought to be a hot commodity on the open market, especially with so many coaching vacancies across the league.

Surprisingly, Vrabel was unable to land another head coaching job in the NFL, along with his former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, which made many believe he’d be one of the top candidates next offseason.

With Vrabel expected to be one of the most sought-after head coaches during the offseason, the three-time Super Bowl champion and one-time NFL Coach of the Year has been with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant for the franchise.

On Thursday, Vrabel got on the field with the offensive line in Cleveland, taking more of a hands-on approach during his consultancy with the Browns via Coop of ESPN.

After going through the team’s bye week following the loss against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field, the Browns will get back to work in Week 11, going on the road to face the New Orleans Saints, who are also going through a rough season.

Although the season is more than likely a lost cause at this point, with a record of 2-7 coming into this matchup against Derek Carr and company, the Browns have a chance to get a win on the road this week while taking advantage of a Saints team that seems to be a rudderless ship right now despite beating the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

Ryan Ward
Browns Nation