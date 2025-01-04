Video Shows Rodney McLeod’s Wild Moment In Final Practice With Browns

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod is preparing to suit up for one final contest in his NFL career on Saturday when his squad takes on the Baltimore Ravens.

McLeod announced before the season began that 2024 would be his last in the NFL, ending a 13-year career for the 34-year-old player.

While he’s witnessed several wild moments in the NFL, none of those would prepare him for his final minutes practicing with his squad this week.

Now, fans can see those final moments thanks to a video showcasing how the 13-year veteran left the field after his final practice.

The video starts with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz setting up his retiring player for the wild sequence.

“Rod has walked off the practice field about 2,000 times. Today, he’s not going to walk off; we’re going to carry him off,” Schwartz said.

Teammates soon swarmed McLeod, grabbing him and hoisting him in the air as they carried him off the field.

The video then cuts to a scene in the Browns’ practice facility where McLeod’s teammates have him near the organization’s indoor pool.

With cornerback Denzel Ward leading the charge, his teammates then threw McLeod into the pool.

Viewers will see safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Greg Newsome II to the left of the group, cheering on their teammates who tossed McLeod into the pool.

McLeod has played for the past two seasons in Cleveland, starting nine of the 26 contests he’s participated in since his arrival.

Previously, McLeod played for the Rams, Eagles, and Colts.

