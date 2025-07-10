Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Working Out With Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns have a strong class of rookies ready to take the field this season.

However, they also have some underdogs trying to prove their worth.

Notably, that includes Shedeur Sanders, who fell into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after being projected as a top-five selection.

Sanders recently joined forces with undrafted free agent wide receiver Gage Larvadain, who’s also trying to prove that he deserves an opportunity in the NFL.

In a clip shared by Change7he Narrative on X, Sanders and Larvadain were shown jogging together.

There has been a lot said about Sanders during the offseason, most of which hasn’t been positive.

Nevertheless, he’s been working tirelessly since the Browns drafted him at No. 144 overall.

He has to work extremely hard to show that teams made a mistake by passing on him over and over, but he has to beat out three quarterbacks on his team just to get a chance to play.

That will be easier said than done, especially with the Browns so high on Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted in the third round.

Larvadain, though not drafted, might have an easier path to the field.

The Browns’ wide receiver depth chart isn’t stacked with talent, and he reportedly turned heads in offseason practices.

His final season in college at South Carolina was disappointing, but he has intriguing potential as a slot receiver.

