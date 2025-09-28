Worrisome Trend Has Emerged With Browns’ Offense

While Cleveland Browns fans certainly won’t complain about winning against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, there are certainly things to be concerned about.

Entering the 2025 NFL season, there was an understanding that the Browns’ offense would be a work in progress, but it’s somehow managed to look worse than initially expected.

Joe Flacco has left much to be desired on the football field, as he’s been unable to come up with the explosive plays that head coach Kevin Stefanski has relied on in the past.

The running game with Quinshon Judkins leading the way is a bright spot, but there are serious doubts about whether or not this team will be able to hang with the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Unlike Cleveland, Detroit’s offense remains a powerhouse despite losing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and they could make Sunday’s contest a quick one if Cleveland can’t keep up.

Browns beat reporter Ashley Bastock sounded the alarm when it comes to the worrying trend of Cleveland being unable to score enough points.

“This football team has not scored more than 20 points since that Dec. 2 loss to the Denver Broncos last season,” explained Browns beat reporter Ashley Bastock. “We are in like an eight game stretch or whatever it is of them scoring under 20 points. So I think, I don’t know that I’m more concerned by what happened in the Packers game, but just because I think I was already in code red with how things are.”

The results have been concerning dating back to last season, and there aren’t many signs of improvement given the personnel on the roster.

While the young players have shown flashes, the quarterback play has lagged significantly, fueling calls from fans for Stefanski to move on from Flacco.

A quarterback change could be coming soon, especially if the Lions have their way on Sunday.

