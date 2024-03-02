WR Prospect Proves His Knowledge Of Browns History

It’s Day 3 of the annual NFL Combine, and the Cleveland Browns are in hot pursuit of young talent to add to their roster.

As such, they’re carefully watching several players and interviewing others to ensure they’re a good fit for the team.

One player they’re taking a closer look at is Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Burton had a solid career for the Crimson Tide, as he was consistently one of the top targets for the team this past season.

As such, he was rewarded with an official interview with the Browns at the combine, and one of the questions was whether or not he knew what the team’s logo was (via Noah Weiskopf on Twitter).

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton told me he had a formal interview with the #Browns this week at the NFL Combine. During the interview with Cleveland, Burton was asked if he knew what the Browns’ logo was. “I told them it was an elf and they were happy because I guess… pic.twitter.com/T83aEWiX5J — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) March 1, 2024

Technically, Burton isn’t wrong in saying that an elf is the team’s logo, as Brownie the Elf was the Browns’ long-time logo and mascot from 1946 through 1969.

Brownie was then replaced as the official team logo, and the Browns went through a number of different ones, including the well-known Mastiff dog.

However, Brownie the Elf made his return to Cleveland in 2022 as the team’s midfield logo and has been there ever since.

The numerous logo changes that the Browns have gone through over the years has made it tough for non-Browns fans to keep up.

The fact that Burton was able to name the logo shows that he did his research ahead of his interview with the Browns, which is a good sign.

Burton capped his four-year college career by tallying 39 receptions, 798 yards, and 8 touchdowns in what was the best year of his career.