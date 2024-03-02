David Njoku Pays Special Visit To Ohio School

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the Cleveland Browns are taking some time to give back to the community.

From taking part in charity drives and hospital visits to visiting local schools, Browns players have always been good about immersing themselves in the Cleveland area.

Just last night, in fact, David Njoku made an appearance at Saint Ignatius High School to help out with their annual Scholarship Drive (via SIHS on Twitter).

CHIEEEEEEF!!!! DAVID NJOKU IS IN THE BUILDING AS OUR GUEST SCHOLARSHIP DRIVE TICKET PULLER! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/CksV7YOOSy — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) March 1, 2024

Njoku was honored as the special ticket puller for the drive, which is an honor that goes to an upstanding member of the community.

He was greeted by cheers and chants that would have made it seem like Njoku had just scored a touchdown as the Wildcats made him feel right at home.

Njoku, who went to Cedar Grove High School in New Jersey before heading to the University of Miami, had no ties to the Cleveland area prior to getting drafted by the Browns in 2017.

However, in the seven years that he’s been in Cleveland, Njoku has gone out of his way to make himself a part of the community.

He, much like Myles Garrett, seems to be digging roots into the Cleveland area and has made it clear that he wants to be a part of the city for years to come.

Njoku had the best season of his seven-year career last year and was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl appearance for his efforts.

He’s currently signed with the Browns through the 2025 season, but don’t be surprised if they sign him to another extension if he continues playing the way he did in 2023.