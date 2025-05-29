Wyatt Teller Pulls Hilarious Prank On Browns Teammates

NFL pranks have always been a staple of team culture, with players finding creative ways to keep the locker room atmosphere light.

The latest social media trend has captured the attention of players across the league, bringing a wholesome twist to the typical prank playbook.

The “Calling Friends to Say Goodnight” challenge has taken TikTok by storm, with the concept being surprisingly simple.

One player calls a teammate to wish them goodnight and sweet dreams, while someone else records the often bewildered reaction.

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller recently delivered one of the most entertaining versions of this trend, targeting several of his teammates with hilarious results.

“Browns Guard Wyatt Teller did the ‘say goodnight to the homies’ trend. The victims: Jack Conklin, Kenny Pickett, Kendall Lamm. Very wholesome & hilarious,” Mac shared.

#Browns Guard Wyatt Teller did the “say goodnight to the homies” trend The victims:

Jack Conklin

Kenny Pickett

Kendall Lamm Very wholesome & hilarious 😂 🎥 @carlyteller pic.twitter.com/1u8JwvQ8AY — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) May 28, 2025

The video shows varied reactions from each target. When Teller called Pickett and Conklin, both players immediately burst into laughter upon hearing the unexpected goodnight message.

Lamm provided the most heartwarming response, politely saying “Alright, I love you, goodnight.”

While Teller enjoys keeping things light with his teammates, his focus remains sharp as the Browns prepare for the upcoming season.

His presence on the offensive line proves crucial for Cleveland’s success, particularly his dominant run blocking and consistent reliability.

The Browns’ offense notably struggled during Teller’s previous absences, especially in protecting the quarterback and establishing the ground game.

His ability to anchor the line could provide the stability Cleveland desperately needs moving forward.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes Big Adjustment That Shedeur Sanders Has Made At OTAs