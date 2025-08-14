Browns Nation

Thursday, August 14, 2025
Wyatt Teller Shows Off Dance Moves In Viral Video

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Building a great NFL team starts with developing a winning culture of trust, hard work and accountability, which isn’t something the Cleveland Browns have always had.

They say winning cures everything, but it’s easier to win games when you have a great team environment, and nothing speaks to that quite like an offensive lineman busting out some aggressive dance moves in the locker room.

Tight end David Njoku recently shared a clip of Wyatt Teller breaking it down to “Satisfaction,” and his moves got quite the laugh out of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in the background.

“The vibes STAY high on this #Browns team!,” Mikey wrote.

These are the kind of things a team can do to keep a level head through the dog days of training camp, especially when you have three Pro Bowls under your belt and aren’t fighting for a roster spot like a lot of your teammates.

It’s impressive that someone with these dance moves can ruthlessly shove 330-pound men for a living, but Teller is a player this fan base has grown to love over the past few years.

Hopefully, this is a sign that the offensive line will do a better job than it did last season, when it allowed four quarterbacks to get sacked a total of 66 times.

Justin Hussong
