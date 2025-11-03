Wyatt Teller Speaks Out Amid Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have to revamp their offensive line.

Most of their starting linemen are older, about to become free agents, or could retire.

That’s the case with veteran guard Wyatt Teller, which is why he’s been mentioned in trade rumors since the start of the season.

With the NFL deadline approaching, the 30-year-old recently said he doesn’t want to play anywhere else and wants to retire as a Brown.

“I hope I don’t get traded. I want to retire a Cleveland Brown,” Teller said.

Teller is in the final year of his contract.

He’s shown no signs of slowing down or hinted at any desire to retire, so he could come back on a short-term deal while the Browns get someone else ready to take over.

He’s still an efficient run blocker, and having him as a mentor could be instrumental in shaping his potential replacement.

The Browns will also need to make up for the loss of Joel Bitonio, who’s likely to retire at the end of the season.

Starting center Ethan Pocic could also be on his way out as a free agent.

As for the tackle spots, Dawand Jones has been unable to stay healthy, and Jack Conklin will be a free agent after the season.

Revamping this once-great unit will be easier said than done.

But as much as it would make sense to part with Teller from an asset-management perspective, fans are hoping that he stays a little longer.

