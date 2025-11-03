Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says 2 Browns Players Are Likely To Be Traded

Insider Says 2 Browns Players Are Likely To Be Traded

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says 2 Browns Players Are Likely To Be Traded
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the trade deadline fresh off their bye week with two wins in eight games.

Most teams in that position would make the most of the opportunity to move on from some of their veterans and acquire draft capital.

That’s why, despite reports about the Browns potentially being buyers, insider Tony Grossi actually believes they will do the opposite.

He predicted that the team will trade tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford in the coming days.

“[David Njoku] has never been what they expected. His best spurt was the four games in 2023. He’s having the worst year of his new contract. He’s in the last year of that contract. He’s 29. He’s no longer a young pup, and I think they found a replacement. They made this pick up, Brenden Bates, who’s a third tight end, what do you need four of them for? Same reasoning I can say for Jerome Ford. He’s in the last year of his contract. He’s behind two rookies. There might be a demand for someone like him,” Grossi said.

Grossi doesn’t expect either player to bring back much in return, with each of them likely worth a late-round draft pick.

Nevertheless, there’s a case to be made for the Browns to trade them.

Ford has lost his job, as he’s not going to get many touches when star rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is healthy.

Rookie Dylan Sampson is also ahead of Ford in the backfield.

As for Njoku, Grossi believes that the tight end has never lived up to expectations, and given his age, injuries, and production, there’s not much of a point in keeping him.

More than that, the Browns found a star in the making in rookie Harold Fannin Jr., so the writing is definitely on the wall for Njoku to land with a new team.

With contradictory reports about the Browns’ approach to the Nov. 4 deadline, fans will have to wait and see how things turn out.

NEXT:  Browns Make Notable Move With Key Player Returning
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation