Isaiah Bond Reveals How The Browns WR Room Actually Feels Right Now

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with a need to address the wide receiver position. Combined, those players finished last in the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches last year.

The Browns were unable to find a solution on the free agent market and could not acquire a veteran in a trade. So, they used two of their first three picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on wide receivers, taking KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall and following that with Denzel Boston at No. 39.

The rookies have been impressive during workouts, creating a sense of optimism around the group overall. That includes a renewed outlook from some of the returning pass catchers.

Second-year wideout Isaiah Bond recently revealed his honest thoughts about the Browns’ wide receiver room, saying its depth will make everyone better.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I come from offenses and receiver rooms where the receiving room is deep. It’s a great feeling to have guys in there who could come in and contribute, nothing fall off when they come in the game. Also, makes each and everyone in the team better. It’s going to make us all, as one unit, better,” Bond said.

Bond showed some potential as a rookie after he was signed as an undrafted free agent. He was third among Cleveland’s wide receivers in receptions, but at just 18 catches, it was evidence of the Browns’ lack of production at the position.

Veteran Jerry Jeudy led the group with 50 catches, which was almost half of what he produced in 2024, when he had 90. Cedric Tillman had just 21 receptions as he was limited by multiple injuries, and if he does not turn things around this preseason, he could wind up off the team.

Concepcion and Boston each bring a different dynamic to the group. Concepcion is an elusive slot receiver who can produce yards after the catch, although he still needs to cut down on his dropped passes. Boston is a bigger target with very good hands who will prove useful in the red zone and on third downs.

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was Cleveland’s leading pass catcher last season as a rookie, and he is seen as a potential centerpiece of the offense under new head coach Todd Monken. However, there will still be plenty of targets available for any of the wide receivers to make their mark.

It looks like the Browns have significantly improved at the position, so now it’s a matter of producing on the field.

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