Austin Barber Opens Up About Viral Draft Reaction

The Cleveland Browns made some significant upgrades during this year’s NFL Draft. They made the clear choice to improve both at wide receiver and on the offensive line. One of those picks was Florida tackle Austin Barber.

They waited until the third round to select Barber with the 86th overall pick. The Browns traded back to acquire the young stud tackle out of Florida. He has signed his rookie contract and is currently working at the right tackle spot this summer.

Barber recently opened up about his Draft Day experience.

“It’s the biggest day of my life, and you get that call, and then the emotions are just flying. I kind of blacked out. Full of emotion. My dream is finally coming true in a place like Cleveland. It was just amazing. It’s just all that emotion was built up, and it was getting late into the night and I was getting antsy. It’s just full of relief. It was just amazing,” Barber said.

Barber was a four-year player at Florida, where he mainly played left tackle. Hopefully, the transition to the right side of the line won’t be a significant problem for him. Barner earned third-time All-SEC honors in 2025. He was also the first Florida offensive lineman selected since 2023.

During the 2025 season, Barber finished with a team-leading 90-run blocking grade across 750 snaps. He was also named to the 2025 Outland Trophy Watch List for his impressive play last season. The Browns have high hopes that Barber can be the right tackle of the future.

Heading into the season, Barber is expected to be the primary backup right tackle. Tytus Howard is expected to start at right tackle after being acquired from the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. The 30-year-old is a former first-round pick of the Texans and has an accomplished NFL career.

Howard is currently under a three-year deal worth $63 million that runs through the 2029 season. This deal includes $34 million in guaranteed money. With that being said, the Browns aren’t going to start Barber over a player making that kind of money.

Unfortunately, Barber is going to be roadblocked from starting with Howard and Spencer Fano starting at the tackle spots. It’s never a bad idea to have depth, and Barber is the kind of player who could develop into a starter down the road.

It sounds like he’s happy to be in Cleveland and get to work with his new teammates.

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