Browns Insider’s QB Timeline Is Hard To Disagree With

In the very early stages of offseason workouts, it seemed Deshaun Watson had a clear path to become the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Not only did the veteran look to be completely healthy after a long string of injuries, but he was also performing very well at practice.

It was thought that Watson was so far ahead of Sheduer Sanders that head coach Todd Monken could end the quarterback competition by announcing a starter before training camp. However, it seems that the momentum toward that happening has noticeably declined.

Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN put forth a QB timeline for the Browns that is hard to disagree with, saying that Monken could wait until seeing them in action in a preseason game before making his final decision.

“I do not think [Todd Monken will name a starting QB before training camp]. I thought this end of mandatory minicamp deadline was always weird and arbitrary. I never thought it made sense to name a starting quarterback without at least seeing them with pads on consistently, without seeing them even in a preseason game. Deshaun hasn’t played in two years. To name him the starter and not see him when the bullets are flying, I thought that was borderline irresponsible,” Oyefusi said.

"I thought this end of mandatory minicamp deadline was always weird. I never thought it made sense to name a starting QB without at least seeing them with pads on consistently." 📞@DanielOyefusi doesn't expect Todd Monken to name a starting QB before training camp pic.twitter.com/akp1H9rPig — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 5, 2026

Though it may be preferable to have a starting quarterback in place to open training camp, this path arguably makes the most sense. As Oyefusi said, Watson hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 2024, when he tore his Achilles, and he reinjured it during his recovery, which sidelined him for all of last season.

While Watson has been impressive enough so far to earn the better share of first-team reps at minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs), those non-contact workouts are far from the competitive level and physical demands of an actual NFL game, not to mention a practice with hitting involved. It is thought that Sanders could overtake Watson in the competition when things begin to better resemble game action.

Considering Watson’s injury history, which has limited him to seven games since November 2023, it is also wise to delay a decision. If he were to get injured after being named the starter early, Sanders would then take over, with the entire team knowing he was not the first choice.

After wrapping up OTAs, the Browns still have a mandatory minicamp next week before training camp opens in July, which means there is still plenty of time for this to sort itself out before real games begin in September.

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