Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Za’Darius Smith Admits When He Started Thinking About Joining Lions

Za’Darius Smith Admits When He Started Thinking About Joining Lions

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive end Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns calls out before the play during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had already made one big trade this season, sending five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, before they shipped defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions this week.

Smith will likely improve a Lions team that is already the best in the NFC and in an area they have needed help in — their defensive line.

Star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson recently went down with a season-ending leg injury, and Smith admitted that he started thinking about going to the Lions at that point, per Colton Pouncy.

Smith likely isn’t the caliber of player Hutchinson is — Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl last season, his second in the NFL, and had posted 7.5 sacks in five games this season.

As for the Browns, it looks more and more like they’re entering some sort of a rebuilding period.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson recently suffered a torn Achilles that will force him to miss the rest of this season, and there are whispers that he has played his last game for them.

Jameis Winston, a former No. 1 pick in the draft, has taken over under center, and second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman has shown lots of promise over the last three games.

With a 2-7 record, the Browns have a slim shot at making the playoffs this season, but their future begins now, and it begins with developing the young players on their roster.

NEXT:  Stat Shows How Bad The Browns Defense Has Been At Forcing Turnovers
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Browns Nation