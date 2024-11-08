Za’Darius Smith Admits When He Started Thinking About Joining Lions

The Cleveland Browns had already made one big trade this season, sending five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, before they shipped defensive end Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions this week.

Smith will likely improve a Lions team that is already the best in the NFC and in an area they have needed help in — their defensive line.

Star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson recently went down with a season-ending leg injury, and Smith admitted that he started thinking about going to the Lions at that point, per Colton Pouncy.

Za’Darius Smith said he starting thinking about potentially joining the Lions after Hutch went down. Said the Lions reached out shortly thereafter, and that Browns GM Andrew Berry let him know the Lions had called. Two sides were able to get a deal done. pic.twitter.com/GgUxxSnJtL — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 8, 2024

Smith likely isn’t the caliber of player Hutchinson is — Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl last season, his second in the NFL, and had posted 7.5 sacks in five games this season.

As for the Browns, it looks more and more like they’re entering some sort of a rebuilding period.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson recently suffered a torn Achilles that will force him to miss the rest of this season, and there are whispers that he has played his last game for them.

Jameis Winston, a former No. 1 pick in the draft, has taken over under center, and second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman has shown lots of promise over the last three games.

With a 2-7 record, the Browns have a slim shot at making the playoffs this season, but their future begins now, and it begins with developing the young players on their roster.

