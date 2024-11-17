Browns Nation

Sunday, November 17, 2024
2 Bold Predictions For Browns, Saints Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after throwing an interception in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the Caesars Superdome on Sunday looking for their third win of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

With both teams on the cusp of elimination from this year’s playoffs, the stakes for this contest are extremely high.

Here are two bold predictions for Sunday’s contest.

 

Jameis Winston Has His Best Outing Of 2024

Before this season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had employed a run-oriented offense.

This year, Cleveland’s turned to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his pass-friendly attack.

And with quarterback Jameis Winston running the show, the Browns have thrown for nearly 570 yards over the past two outings.

He’ll have his best game this year against a Saints squad that’s ranked 29th in the league as it’s yielding over 244 passing yards per game.

That’s especially true with cornerback Marshon Lattimore now playing for the Washington Commanders.

Expect Winston – who played for New Orleans until this season – to exploit a weakened secondary today, finding wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy on long passes down the field.

 

Browns Will Intercept Multiple Passes

New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr has been solid this season, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,494 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven outings.

He’s also been intercepted four times, one in four consecutive contests in September and October.

Cleveland’s secondary has been the worst this season at forcing takeaways, accounting for a single interception through its first nine games.

Expect Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and M.J. Emerson to change that Sunday afternoon.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense will generate significant pass-rush opportunities, forcing Carr into making quick decisions on Sunday.

Cleveland’s secondary will be the beneficiary, picking off multiple passes to regain their momentum for the second half of the 2024 regular season.

Browns Nation