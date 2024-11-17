Josh Cribbs Doesn’t Want Browns To Follow 1 NFL Team’s Blueprint

This offseason, the Cleveland Browns will have a painful decision to make about their franchise’s future.

Cleveland is currently financially handcuffed by their contract with quarterback Deshaun Watson, a player who is owed $92 million over the next two seasons.

His salary cap hit is much worse, however, as Browns GM Andrew Berry has restructured his deal twice to push the salary cap hit of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract into the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Cutting Watson would be a move similar to one the Denver Broncos made this offseason to rid themselves of quarterback Russell Wilson.

With the team’s looming decision on what to do with the injured Watson, analyst and former player Josh Cribbs believes the Browns should avoid one path to deal with this issue.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” show, the host revealed his thoughts on whether the Browns should copy the blueprint Denver laid out by terminating Wilson’s contract (via X).

“I don’t want to be the Broncos,” Cribbs said, adding, “I think I am well beyond 5-5 right now. This team that we’ve got should be beyond that.”

The Browns have other options for addressing the Watson issue, including keeping the much-maligned quarterback on the roster without playing him this season.

Cleveland plays the Broncos in just over two weeks, traveling to Denver for a Monday night contest on December 2.

