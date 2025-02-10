2 Browns Players Are Being Praised For Speaking Out Amid Trade Saga

The Cleveland Browns are facing a tumultuous time right now.

Myles Garrett wants to leave and has even started a media tour to clarify it.

That’s why Andy McNamara has turned his attention to other veterans.

In the latest edition of “The Sick Podcast,” the renowned analyst praised David Njoku and Denzel Ward.

David Njoku and Denzel Ward are quickly becoming all-time #Browns!@AndyMc81: "I love David Njoku and Denzel Ward publicly stating they want Myles to stay" Full pod👇https://t.co/0f1kAbFJOM#DawgPound #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/AVxGda75T1 — The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara (@sickpodbrowns) February 9, 2025

He raved about how they’ve gone on the record to urge Garrett to stay and keep building something special there.

McNamara claimed that Njoku and Ward were becoming ‘all-time Browns.’

He gushed about their belief in the organization.

Of course, it’s also hard to blame Garrett for wanting to take his talents somewhere else.

He’s been an absolute stud since he entered the league, and he’s also been a class act off the field.

He’s still in his prime and wants to play a meaningful role on a championship-contending team.

He doesn’t seem to trust Andrew Berry to get things right in the short term, and once that confidence isn’t there, it’s very difficult to be invested.

It would be a shame to see Garrett leave, especially if he departs on bad terms with the fans or the organization.

Then again, for every player who wants to leave, there’s always someone who would welcome the opportunity.

We’ll see how this situation unfolds, but Njoku and Ward have certainly earned a spot in the fans’ hearts.

