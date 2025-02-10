Browns Are Sending Clear Message To Teams Calling About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns need to think this through right now with Myles Garrett.

They’re reportedly not interested in trading him, but they might not have a choice.

The superstar pass rusher has made it loud and clear that he wants out of Northeast Ohio.

His recent appearance in New Orleans wasn’t casual; he has officially launched a media tour to ensure he’s heard.

With that in mind, Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed what she’s hearing about how the Browns are handling trade calls about Garrett.

In her latest report, she says that the Browns are keeping a hard stance regarding any potential trade:

“Meanwhile, Cleveland is playing hardball. Teams from both the NFC and AFC have been calling and the response from Cleveland’s front office? “We are not moving him… but stay tuned,” Russini said.

Nevertheless, she also adds that the Browns might have no choice but to comply and trade him by the start of the new league year.

These feuds have rarely helped any party involved, especially teams.

Garrett claims that this isn’t about money.

He wants to compete at the highest level, and he’s already let it be known that he doesn’t think that’s going to happen in Cleveland, at least in the foreseeable future.

Things might get messy if he threatens to hold out, and we’ve seldom seen players budge when things reach that point.

