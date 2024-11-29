Browns Nation

Friday, November 29, 2024
2 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Friday

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have bucked an NFL trend as the AFC North franchise has gotten healthier the longer the season has progressed.

After weeks of having as many as 19 players not participate in practices earlier this year, the Browns have seen their injury report totals shrink to as few as six players recently.

Still, injuries are a part of the game, and two of Cleveland’s contributors this season are dealing with health issues and are unable to suit up for practice on Friday.

“Browns Jed Wills (knee) and Cedric Tillman (concussion) not practicing per Kevin Stefanski on Friday,” analyst Fred Greetham wrote on X.

Wills has had an up-and-down season with the Browns in 2024.

After entering the year still recovering from a knee issue he sustained in 2023, the left tackle did not suit up for the team’s first two games.

He played in the Browns’ third game against the New York Giants, but he was sidelined the following week as he aggravated his injury.

Since returning against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Wills has only suited up for four total games as his knee continues to be the culprit.

Tillman has participated in all 11 games for the Browns this year, but he remains in the concussion protocol.

After Cleveland traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the Browns turned to Tillman to become a starting wide receiver.

Tillman has been impressive in those games, and for the season he’s accumulated 29 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that surpass his rookie season totals.

Browns Nation