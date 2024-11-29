Sean Payton Uses 2 Words To Describe Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is 2-2 as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and will look to pull another upset when his team takes on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

He has restored confidence in what was once a lifeless team after starting 1-6 under Deshaun Watson, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton recently had some positive things to say about the Browns’ new quarterback.

Mike Florio highlighted the Browns-Broncos matchup for NBC Sports and shared that Payton described Winston as the “ultimate pro.”

“He’s the ultimate pro. He has natural leadership abilities, and you feel that with him. You have to remember now there were years when he was in Tampa playing against us. I hated him because that was one of the opposing teams’ quarterbacks, but we always had some good battles. When he came to our program, he was a sponge as a backup. It will be good to shake his hand and see him after the game,” Payton said.

It’s a glowing endorsement from a guy who has had many battles with him, and it will be fun to watch the two parties square off once again.

Winston will have his work cut out for him as the Broncos lead the NFL with 44 sacks, though his offensive line has done a solid job taking care of him since the unit has gotten healthy.

Winston hasn’t been getting sacked nearly as much as Deshaun Watson did earlier in the year.

However, that could change given Cleveland’s instability at left tackle, with Germain Ifedi now handling Winston’s blind side.

We’ll see if the Browns can make another big upset on Monday.

