2 Browns Players Hit With Fines From Jets Game

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns are coming off an embarrassing loss to the New York Jets last week and will look to turn things around on Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens, who throttled them 41-17 in Week 2. After overcoming a pair of Jets special teams touchdowns in the first quarter, the Browns fought back to tie the game up at halftime, but scored just three points after the half to fall 27-20.

It was a disappointing end that left many questioning the future of the team and wondering if major changes are needed. Those are questions for the offseason, and in the short term, a few players came out of the Jets game a bit lighter in the wallet.

Due to a pair of unnecessary roughness incidents at the beginning of the third quarter, Myles Harden and Adin Huntington were fined. Harden was docked $5,487 for illegal use of his helmet, while Huntington will have to pay $4,704 for a late hit.

Young Browns Defenders Fined—But Developing Fast

These fines won’t exactly break the bank, but you still never want to see a young player on a late-round rookie contract get fined at all. Huntington is an undrafted rookie, and Harden was a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Both are blossoming into solid contributors on defense, and hopefully, they can learn from these fines and adjust so they don’t repeat the same mistakes. Moments like these are part of the learning curve for young players trying to carve out long-term roles.

If Huntington and Harden continue trending upward, these fines will be just little footnotes in what could be promising careers. With neither player making Myles Garrett money, they’ll have to cut a few corners ahead of Black Friday shopping and avoid going overboard with the gift giving this holiday season.

