Browns Player Predicted To Have ‘Complete Meltdown’ On Sunday

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns are teetering on the edge after losing to the lowly New York Jets last weekend, and with a tough battle against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, this could be the team’s last chance to keep any hope alive this season. Cleveland will be looking to avenge a Week 2 beating at the hands of its AFC North rivals and put an end to Baltimore’s three-game winning streak.

Little has gone right for the Browns on offense this year, which has now become a disturbing trend after they had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL last season. While there have been signs of some players showing sparks of improvement, one analyst recently went the other way and predicted a rookie’s “complete meltdown” against the Ravens.

During a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Adam Gerstenhaber predicted an awful day for quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He believes Gabriel has gotten lucky at avoiding turnovers so far and that it’s going to catch up to him against Baltimore.

“He has been lucky. The Ravens, what have they done recently? Force turnovers. I think it’s a complete meltdown and it leads to Shedeur (Sanders) being named the starter the following week against the (Las Vegas) Raiders.”

Gabriel Needs A Statement Game

Gabriel threw two touchdowns and ran for a season-high 54 yards last week against the Jets while avoiding turning the ball over. He threw his only two picks of the season in the previous game, but Gerstenhaber is right.

Gabriel has had a number of interceptions dropped throughout his time as the starter, and if he is going to hold onto this job, he has to show something against Baltimore. Whether that’s an improved deep ball, which has been severely lacking thus far, or his continued progression as a scrambler, Sanders could be breathing down his neck if the Browns keep losing.

