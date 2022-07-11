2 Browns Players Named In NFL.com’s All Rookie Team

The 2022 NFL regular season is still two months away but it’s already time to pull out the prediction machine.

Chad Reuter, a draft analyst at NFL.com, recently published his projections for the 2022 Defensive and Specialist All-Rookie Team.

Reuter’s list includes two rookies for the Cleveland Browns.

Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle

Winfrey was drafted with the 108th overall selection of the 4th round from Oklahoma.

He was a top-ranked Juco prospect who starred for the Sooners in 2020 and 2021.

In two years, he had 40 total tackles (16.5 for loss), six sacks, and three passes defended.

Even if Winfrey isn’t named a starter right away, he should get some playing time as a rotational piece.

He certainly has become a social media hit as he has expressed his enthusiasm about playing in Cleveland and alongside Myles Garrett.

Perrion Winfrey is fired up to be on the #Browns ! pic.twitter.com/NKhWNkCkzI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 30, 2022

Reuter predicts that Winfrey will accumulate six to eight tackles for loss and between three to five sacks for the ‘22 season.

Cade York, kicker

After watching what rookie kicker Evan McPherson did in Cincinnati last year, the Browns decided to take a page out of the Bengals’ handbook.

With the 124th overall selection of the 4th round, Cleveland nabbed York from LSU.

Field goal kicking has been an issue for the team the past few years and this is the Browns’ attempt to correct that deficiency.

Cade York just might be the hero we need. #Browns pic.twitter.com/Z8aECM9OGT — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) May 26, 2022

York has been solid from long distance and made all but four of his attempts (15 of 19) from 50 yards or more in his college career.

That mark is good for 78.9%.

The AFC North has healthy competition in the kicking game with McPherson in Cincy, Chris Boswell in Pittsburgh, and Justin Tucker in Baltimore.

Hopefully, Cleveland can rely on York to win them some close contests against their conference brethren and establish a dominant special teams unit in the process.

Cade York and Perrion Winfrey forever pic.twitter.com/CPrm9uM0I1 — Offseason Chopz (@Pchopz_) June 3, 2022

The quest for Winfrey and York’s membership in the All-Rookie Team begins on July 27 when Cleveland’s Training Camp opens.