Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Browns Players That Need To Bounce Back In 2022

2 Browns Players That Need To Bounce Back In 2022

By

browns helmets
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

2022 needs to be a rebound season for the Cleveland Browns.

Missing the playoffs just one year after nearly making the AFC Championship game isn’t ideal.

Changes have been made, new personnel have been brought in, and expectations are once again through the roof.

However, even with some positional upgrades like Deshaun Watson, some guys need to get back on track this season.

Athletes go through slumps leading to seeing more struggles in certain seasons than others.

There were a few cases of that last year with the Browns.

Let’s look at a couple of guys in Cleveland that need to bounce back in a strong fashion this season.

 

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Wide Receiver

Fans were suspect when Cleveland drafted Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He underwhelmed as a Michigan Wolverine but made a strong impression during his rookie season in Cleveland.

A 75-yard scoring strike against Tennessee as well as a game-winning catch in Cincinnati had heads turning early.

Many thought he would take a huge leap forward heading into year two.

While DPJ’s usage and production did increase, he faced challenges catching the football in key moments.

In the game against Las Vegas, Peoples-Jones dropped a ball in the first quarter that many felt he should’ve caught.

The Browns would later punt that drive and ultimately lose the game 16-14 in a crucial spot of the season.

The athletic ability of Peoples-Jones and knack for high-pointing the ball keeps the hype train on DPJ moving.

Plus, he does see stretches where contested catches look like child’s play as he soars for seemingly impossible receptions.

Peoples-Jones gets hot, then cold, then heats up again.

That’s not unheard of for a young receiver trying to make big plays for his team.

Cleveland needs consistency, however, especially with expected improved quarterback play.

If Deshaun Watson is putting laser beam throws on the money to Peoples-Jones, folks expect him to make the play.

This year will be all about proving he can do that on a consistent basis for the Cleveland offense.

 

Jedrick Wills Jr., Offensive Tackle

This one is something many fans are expecting to happen in 2022.

A Week One shin injury hindered the rest of the 2021 season for Jedrick Wills Jr.

However, plenty think he can return to top form if consistent, including legendary left tackle Joe Thomas.

Pass and run-blocking grades of 67.9 and 61.5 respectively won’t cut it for a team looking to dominate offensively in order to reach higher goals.

However, Wills is an incredibly smart lineman who had some incredibly mature moments in his rookie season.

As Thomas points out in the earlier video clip, they key for Wills is simply being more consistent.

Bringing his best every snap and making sure defenders keep their paws off the quarterback will have Jedrick back in top form in no time.

That’s easier said than done, however, and is something Wills needs to focus on heading into training camp.

If he’s able to put together the effort that Joe Thomas thinks he will, 2022 should be a bounce back season for the third-year tackle.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Top 3 Most Difficult Games On Browns’ 2022 Schedule
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Are The Browns Asking For Too Much For Baker Mayfield?
Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
NFL Fans React To Browns’ Schedule Release

About Rocco Nuosci

Hello! I am a lifetime northeast Ohio resident from Cuyahoga Falls! I'm also a proud graduate of the University of Akron (Go Zips!). Radio is the field I pursued and started at WAKR of Rubber City Radio Group after graduation. I briefly worked at 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland before starting a new career at WEOL in Elyria. Writing about football, basketball. and baseball are passions I love to follow outside of work, and I hope you enjoy my thoughts on the brown and orange.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Top 3 Most Difficult Games On Browns' 2022 Schedule

No more pages to load