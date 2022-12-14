Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have some thinking to do with several players heading into 2023.

With plenty of players having contracts expiring in 2023, the Browns have some tough choices to make.

However, there are two players who deserve an extension to their contract this offseason.

 

Jack Conklin

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is a fighter, as he’s made a great comeback from his torn patellar tendon injury from 2021.

However, his contract will expire in 2023, unless the team gives him an extension.

While he’s made a solid return to football, he also sees the Browns as his forever home in the NFL.

Since coming back this season, he ranks 25th in penalties (6) and 53rd in sacks allowed (2).

While he’s still got some work to do, he’s showing how he’s still a solid offensive lineman for the Browns.

 

Jacoby Brissett

Fans might have mixed feelings about quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he’s clearly worth keeping.

With Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension, Brissett was the leader for the Browns offense.

While the record doesn’t show him having a successful season, his play on the field is a different story.

He did things in several games to help keep his team alive.

However, the Browns extending him will purely be to have him as a backup quarterback.

With him on the team, the Browns have a quarterback that knows the system in case Watson misses any more games.

The need for a solid backup is always a concern, as plenty of teams have gone to their backup quarterbacks this season.

Keeping Brissett gives the Browns that solid backup they might need.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

59 mins ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

1 hour ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

3 hours ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

3 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

17 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Their Latest Playoff Odds

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

1 day ago

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

1 day ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Jessie Bates Sends A Message After Bengals Win Over Browns

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The Browns Ended A Short Run Of Dominance Sunday

3 days ago

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injured At End Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Report: Amari Cooper Will Play Against Bengals

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/11/22)

3 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 and Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Had A Great Reaction To Baker Mayfield's Rams Win

4 days ago

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

No more pages to load