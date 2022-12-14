2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have some thinking to do with several players heading into 2023.

With plenty of players having contracts expiring in 2023, the Browns have some tough choices to make.

However, there are two players who deserve an extension to their contract this offseason.

Jack Conklin

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin is a fighter, as he’s made a great comeback from his torn patellar tendon injury from 2021.

However, his contract will expire in 2023, unless the team gives him an extension.

While he’s made a solid return to football, he also sees the Browns as his forever home in the NFL.

#Browns Jack Conklin: "Cleveland will be my home forever." He wants to finish his career here. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 13, 2022

Since coming back this season, he ranks 25th in penalties (6) and 53rd in sacks allowed (2).

While he’s still got some work to do, he’s showing how he’s still a solid offensive lineman for the Browns.

Jacoby Brissett

Fans might have mixed feelings about quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but he’s clearly worth keeping.

With Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension, Brissett was the leader for the Browns offense.

While the record doesn’t show him having a successful season, his play on the field is a different story.

He did things in several games to help keep his team alive.

However, the Browns extending him will purely be to have him as a backup quarterback.

With him on the team, the Browns have a quarterback that knows the system in case Watson misses any more games.

The need for a solid backup is always a concern, as plenty of teams have gone to their backup quarterbacks this season.

Keeping Brissett gives the Browns that solid backup they might need.