Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft

2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft

By

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

There are lots of changes happening in and around the 2023 Cleveland Browns.

Jim Schwartz promises his players a more aggressive and intuitive defense.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is crafting a wide-open pass-first attack for Deshaun Watson.

And GM Andrew Berry even invested in some special teams mavens for his new coordinator, Bubba Ventrone.

Stefanski’s offense will feature some new skill position combinations.

And even though the defense has been fortified, several players hope for a new start in Schwartz’s scheme.

But not everybody will survive the preseason and win a roster spot with the 2023 Browns.

In fact, by the end of this weekend’s NFL draft, a couple of veteran players could be traded.

 

Harrison Bryant  

When Harrison Bryant joined the Browns, he found himself slotted behind David Njoku and Austin Hooper.

But Bryant pushed himself into a 3-way tight-end rotation and contributed right away.

After his promising rookie season, Bryant remained a reliable receiver and blocker.

But even when Hooper left, Bryant’s role didn’t expand much.

Njoku was the top dawg in 2022, leaving fewer than 3 targets per game for Bryant.

And when Berry signed Jordan Akins this offseason, those targets seemed threatened.

Akins is a former teammate of Deshaun Watson, something that might be overblown.

But their similar skill sets allow Berry to dangle the young, seasoned tight end as trade bait.

 

Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz was a surprisingly early pick in the Browns’ 2021 draft class.

Berry and Kevin Stefanski had visions of the world-class sprinter breaking past defenders all day.

Unfortunately, running speed is only half the equation for a wide receiver.

And Schwartz hasn’t yet mastered catching the deep ball at full tilt.

With Elijah Moore and Jakeem Grant on the roster, Schwartz’s speed is not as important as it might be.

But it could be more important on another team looking for a speedy returner or receiver.

Somewhere there is a receivers coach willing to take on the challenge of fixing Schwartz’s hands.

And hopefully, they can convince a GM to part with a third-day pick for the chance.

 

Who’s Not Getting Traded On Draft Day?

This season could be unique in the Berry/Stefanski era in that several of their draft picks are at risk.

But that doesn’t mean those players have enough value to bring a return in a trade.

Players like Jacob Phillips or Jordan Elliott could find new employers if released, but not in a trade.

Demetric Felton might have enough moves on video to warrant some attention.

But Berry probably won’t deal him until he gets a fair chance to win the RB-3 role.

Unless Berry decides to move a special teams player, he doesn’t have many other chips.

Veteran wide receivers could be attractive, but Cleveland won’t part with any this early.

And Berry seems committed to giving Stefanski and Watson an intact starting offensive line.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns draft

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

1 hour ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Hopes Browns Can Follow 1 Team's Recipe For Success

7 hours ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Back

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Deshaun Watson

NFL Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Could Impact C.J. Stroud's Draft Stock

24 hours ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns and Jacob Phillips #50 celebrate a defensive play during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Linebackers

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Line

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Tight Ends

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On A Possible Kareem Hunt Return

3 days ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Has Made An Impressive Donation To His Old High School

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Hints At Adding More To 1 Position Group In Draft

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Has A Proposal For Pro Bowl Games

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Cleveland Mayor Weighs In On Idea Of New Browns Stadium

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gives An Update On His Injured Toe

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Lamar Jackson's Contract Demands

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Makes A Big Claim Ahead Of 2023 Season

5 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns signs autographs after their 19-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns HC Clears The Air On Greg Newsome Rumors

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Jalen Hurts' New Contract

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Star Comments On Tragic Chris Smith News

6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Reveals He Underwent Offseason Surgery

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns Player Passes Away At The Age Of 31

6 days ago

tim couch

Fans React To Browns' Anniversary Of NFL Draft Return

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Beef Up Their Roster With Michael Dunn Re-Signing

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Offensive Line

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Wide Receivers

1 week ago

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

No more pages to load