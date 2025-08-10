2 Browns Rookies Are Turning Heads With Standout Play

The Cleveland Browns defense delivered an impressive showing in their preseason opener, but two rookie standouts captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.

Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger turned heads with performances that suggested both players could make immediate impacts at the professional level.

The entire defensive unit displayed energy and aggression throughout the contest.

Graham and Schwesinger emerged as the clear breakout performers, drawing high praise from analyst Lance Reisland during his recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“The defense as a whole was flying around. Those two rookies were outstanding. Mason Graham, he doesn’t give you the ‘wow factor’ when he runs out the locker room like Myles does, but what you saw is that wrestling background. He has great base, great foundation, and he’s just kind of a pain in the butt for an offensive line. Schwesinger is way beyond his years. Instinctually, he sees what’s in front of him and he pulls the trigger. You can see him kind of thinking through plays. Those two rookies were outstanding,” Reisland said.

"(Mason Graham) has great base, great foundation…a pain in the butt for an offensive line. (Carson) Schwesinger is way beyond his years. Instinctually, he sees what's in front of him" 🚨@LanceReisland w/ @RuiterWrongFAN & @NickPedone12 🔊Listen: https://t.co/6Ca3XsBLdA pic.twitter.com/AgdrimoiEp — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 10, 2025

Graham used his wrestling background to create problems for Carolina’s offensive line.

The fifth overall pick from Michigan consistently commanded double teams while clogging running lanes. His leverage and balance frustrated Panthers blockers throughout his time on the field.

Schwesinger made his presence felt from the linebacker position. The UCLA product led both teams with six tackles in limited action.

His instincts allowed him to diagnose plays quickly and position himself where the action developed.

Both rookies have already begun changing the culture within Cleveland’s defensive ranks. Graham brings the kind of interior presence the Browns have sought for years.

Schwesinger adds speed and football intelligence to the second level.

The early returns suggest Cleveland found valuable contributors in the draft. Graham appears ready to compete for starting snaps immediately.

Schwesinger has shown the kind of awareness that translates well to professional football.

These performances offer hope that the Browns can build a defense capable of supporting their playoff ambitions this season.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders' Mom Goes Viral In Video Shoutout