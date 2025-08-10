Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Goes Viral In Video Shoutout

The Cleveland Browns gave rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders his first taste of NFL action during their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders entered the game as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

His debut carried extra significance as a chance to prove he belongs in the professional ranks.

While his father, Deion Sanders, couldn’t attend due to his coaching duties at Colorado, Pilar Sanders made sure to represent the family at the game.

“Aaaaaand you know itttt!!! Momma’s always present!” she posted on Instagram.

The Instagram post included video footage from near the field as Sanders took his first snaps as a Cleveland Brown.

Pilar Sanders drew attention both for supporting her son and her bold outfit choice that sparked reactions across social media.

Fans flooded her comments with praise and criticism alike.

Sanders delivered a solid performance in the 30-10 victory over Carolina. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and connected twice with Kaden Davis for first-half touchdowns.

Both scoring throws showcased the arm talent that made him a coveted prospect coming out of Colorado.

The former Buffaloes star faces an uphill battle for playing time with three established quarterbacks ahead of him.

His preseason showing could influence how the Browns view his development potential moving forward.

Cleveland returns to action on August 16 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. Whether Pilar Sanders makes another appearance to support her son remains to be seen.

