2 Browns That Could Have A Big Game Against Texans

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns head into week 13 with their playoff hopes in the balance.

However, they face a winnable game against the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.

While the Texans aren’t doing great, the Browns can’t take them lightly.

They need to use their personnel to expose weaknesses that the Texans have on their team.

If they do this, which two players can have a big game against the Texans?

 

2. Myles Garrett

Fans know that Myles Garrett is a sack machine for the team.

With the Texans allowing 14 sacks in their last three games, Garrett can have a monster day.

If teams like the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants can get to the Texans quarterback, Garrett is a lock for 3+ sacks.

With him at 10 sacks for the season, this game can help him make up ground in the race for sacks leader in 2022.

Even though he’s been dealing with some shoulder issues, he’s going against an offensive line and quarterback that can’t match his skills.

 

1. Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb is the best running back to grace Cleveland since Jim Brown.

With his power and ability to break tackles, he’s always a threat with the ball in his hands.

However, he can dominate the field today if the Browns run the ball.

With the Texans being last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, Chubb can take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity

Chubb can easily break 125 rushing yards, as the Texans are allowing 168.6 yards per game.

So if the coach gives him the ball, he will have a career day against a Texans defense whose powerless to stop the run.

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

