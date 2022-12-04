Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/4/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, December 4, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are experiencing a mixture of emotions leading up to this Week 13 game that has been marked on many NFL fans’ calendars for months.

Deshaun Watson will be the Browns’ QB1, for the first time in a regular season game, and that game is against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Mike Brown Is Elevated From Practice Squad 

The Browns are elevating safety Mike Brown from the practice squad for the Texans game.

Brown is a rookie out of Miami (Ohio) who spent time this season on both the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings practice squads.

He was signed by the Browns on October 25 and appeared in the Buffalo Bills game on special teams.

 

2. Week 13 Uniforms

The Browns will be wearing all-white jerseys and pants in Houston on Sunday.

This look has mixed reviews among fans, but if the team wins in this uniform, no one will really care in the long run.

 

3. Joshua Dobbs Works Out With Broncos And Lions

After the Browns cut QB3 Joshua Dobbs to make room on the 53-man roster for Watson, some hoped Dobbs would be back with the Browns.

That has not happened yet, but he has been busy working out with other teams.

Those teams include the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions.

Dobbs reportedly had a good workout in Denver on Friday and visited with the Lions on Saturday.

Happy Sunday Browns fans!

